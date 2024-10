A funeral car with a portrait of former BES chairman, Ricardo Salfgado, and the words " They killed our savings now is time for justice" during a symbolic action ‘in memory’ of the BES/GES victims (names of the deceased on the black shirts) on the day the trial of the BES/GES case begins by the Association for the Defence of Banking Customers (ABESD) and the Association of Injured Emigrants from Venezuela and South Africa (ALEV) a symbolic initiative ‘in memory of the victims who have already lost their lives in the hope of recovering their assets and life savings’, Lisbon, 15 October 2024. The former chairman of BES, Ricardo Salgado, is the main defendant in the BES/GES case and is answering in court for 62 offences, allegedly committed between 2009 and 2014. TIAGO PETINGA//LUSA